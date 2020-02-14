BMG signs Aloe Blacc to global recordings deal

BMG has signed a global recordings deal with Aloe Blacc.

Blacc has just dropped new single I Do. It features on his forthcoming fourth album, set for release by BMG this year.

“Aloe is an exceptional artist and creative, who’s got the talent to carry people away with his voice and diverse musical style,” said Dominique Casimir, EVP continental Europe repertoire and marketing, BMG. “We are immensely proud to release his new album and are honoured that he has placed his trust in BMG.”

Blacc’s 2014 single The Man was a UK No.1. As a featured artist, his vocals appeared on Avicii's global hits Wake Me Up and SOS.

PHOTO: (L-R) Thomas Scherer, EVP Repertoire & Marketing, BMG LA; Feline Moje, Director Recorded Music GSA; Fred Casimir, EVP Global Recordings; Aloe Blacc; Hartwig Masuch, CEO BMG; Dominique Casimir, EVP Continental Europe Repertoire & Marketing; Jason Hradil, SVP Global Repertoire.