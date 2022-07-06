BMG signs Daniel Lanois for catalogue and future recordings

BMG has signed multi-Grammy Award winner Daniel Lanois to a new deal covering his catalogue and future work.

The company’s catalogue team will take on responsibility for all but one of Lanois’ 13 solo albums, while his first new album under the arrangement will be Player, Piano on September 23. It will be released by Modern Recordings, BMG’s label for “adventurous contemporary music”.

Over a 50-year career, Lanois has been acclaimed as a record producer, musician, vocalist and songwriter, working with artists ranging from Brian Eno (Ambient 4: On Land, Apollo), Peter Gabriel (Birdy, So, Us) and U2 (The Unforgettable Fire, Achtung Baby, The Joshua Tree) to Emmylou Harris (Wrecking Ball), Bob Dylan (Oh Mercy, Time Out Of Mind) and Neil Young (Le Noise), among many others.

“As a solo artist, his work explores a musical vision which embraces many genres and musical forms,” said a statement.

Lanois was responsible for the key vocal tracks on Red Dead Redemption II, one of the biggest selling titles in gaming history.

BMG EVP global repertoire Fred Casimir said: “Daniel Lanois is a sonic alchemist whose own work showcases the very best of his art, loved and admired by the artist community and fans around the world. We are delighted he has chosen BMG as his label home.”

Daniel Lanois is a sonic alchemist whose own work showcases the very best of his art Fred Casimir

The Player, Piano album is described as an “exotic and melodic instrumental work”.

“There’s a race to be louder and brighter in the piano world that makes the instrument feel harsh and brittle to my ear,” said Daniel Lanois. “I decided that if I was going to make a piano record, I wanted it to sound like recordings from the ’40s and ’50s, back when the piano was soft and beautiful.”

To coincide with the release, Lanois will keynote at Germany’s Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg.

Christian Kellersmann, SVP Modern Recordings, said: “As in everything he does, Daniel makes the familiar new and the new familiar. It is an extraordinary work which is perfectly aligned with Modern Recording’s mission to push the boundaries of music.”

Lanois joins a Modern Recordings roster which includes Pat Metheny, Craig Armstrong, Simon Goff & Katie Melua, Meredi, Vince Mendoza, Pantha du Prince and many others.

PHOTO CREDIT: Marthe Vannebo