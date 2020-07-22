BMI funds organisations to advance social equality and racial justice

BMI has announced the organisations that will receive support from its increased pledge of $275,000 to foundations dedicated to advancing social equality and racial justice.

As part of the company’s commitment to driving meaningful and impactful change, donations will be made at both the national and local level to organisations at the forefront of the fight for equality.

BMI will give $25,000 to nine different groups specialising in voting rights, underserved communities and social justice reform. An additional $25,000 will be divided among a group of smaller, locally focused organisations in the cities where BMI has offices.

The remaining $25,000 will be donated for the creation of the Black American Music Walk of Fame in Atlanta to preserve, protect and promote the legacy and future of authentic Black American Music.

“As a company founded on the principle of inclusion, we are committed to taking comprehensive action in the fight for social justice within and outside of our community,” said Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of BMI. “We are proud to support these important organisations and their tireless work to help advance inclusion, tolerance and promote social and racial change. While we are pleased to make these donations, we also recognise that monetary contributions alone are not enough, and we remain steadfast in our continued efforts to combat systemic racism, uphold our core values and drive real and meaningful change within our company.”

The donation recipients have been selected by the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force, established in June to counsel BMI in its objective to be more inclusive and diverse as a company.

Led by Catherine Brewton, VP, creative, Atlanta, the task force has been charged with advising and recommending ways BMI can further its efforts to combat racism and promote equity and inclusion throughout the company.

“In these challenging times, I accepted the role as chair of the task force with the knowledge and understanding that there is still much work to be done,” said Brewton. “With the full support of our CEO, Mike O’Neill, I am extremely honored to work with this dynamic and multicultural group of individuals in the continued push for systemic change within the company.

“I am motivated by the work we have done in identifying the organisations that will receive donations. The committee felt strongly that BMI could make a significant impact in challenging injustice and racism by addressing voting rights, underserved communities and social justice reform. Each of the selected institutions works tirelessly in the advancement of racial equality.”

Brewton added: “We are also proud to be an early supporter of the Black American Music Association and its mission to uphold the legacy of Black American Music. We recognise the importance of this necessary and historic venture to celebrate the black creatives, executives and the industry at large who continue to uplift and inspire, even in times of social unrest.”

In addition to the Black American Music Association, BMI has pledged financial support to the following foundations:

VOTING RIGHTS

The Equity Alliance

HeadCount

Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights

UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES



Hour Children

New York Common Pantry

Positive American Youth

SOCIAL JUSTICE REFORM

Buried Alive

Campaign Zero: 8 Can’t Wait

Innocence Project

BMI also recently announced that each team member will receive four designated volunteer days to focus on giving back to their local communities. The company will also institute a dedicated day of volunteering within the cities where it operates offices for BMI team members to engage in volunteer work together.

BMI has also created a resource centre with a working list of educational material and racial equality initiatives for those interested in learning more or wanting to take action that will be updated as needed.