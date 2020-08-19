Bob Harris teams with Absolute Label Services for Under The Apple Tree releases

“Whispering” Bob Harris has partnered with Absolute Label Services for a new record label as part of his Under The Apple Tree brand.

The deal coincides with the celebrations for Bob Harris’ 50 years on the BBC, including a repeat of the special tribute to The Old Grey Whistle Test. Harris currently has a country music show on Radio 2

Curated and run by Harris, his wife Trudie Myerscough-Harris and their son Miles Myerscough-Harris, Under The Apple Tree is a music brand that provides a platform for musicians – particularly in Americana, alt-country and country genres - through YouTube, live events, showcases, radio shows, podcasts and more.

Over the past five years, Harris and his son have recorded an archive of more than 400 live performances at Under The Apple Tree Studios in Oxfordshire, broadcasting them via Harris’ own WhisperingBobTV channel on YouTube.

The brand now has more than two million fans online and a presence at many major venues and festivals across the UK and beyond.

The first release on the newly formed label will be charity single Stand By Me (2020) by Whispering Bob’s All Stars – a new recording of the Ben E King classic, raising funds for Help Musicians to support artists facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contributors to the single include Paul Rodgers, PP Arnold, Peter Frampton, Mica Paris, Rick Wakeman, Richard Thompson, Jimmie Allen, Beth Nielsen Chapman, John Oates, The Shires, Ward Thomas and more.

Beyond Stand By Me (2020), Under The Apple Tree Records will be an active label signing artists and releasing their records alongside material from the Under The Apple Tree live archive.

Bob Harris said: “I am so pleased and proud that Under The Apple Tree is partnering with Absolute. Our aims are identical. Our combined ambition is to support the musicians we love and get their music out to as wide an audience as possible.”

Absolute MD Henry Semmence said: “It is an honour to be working with a legend of UK broadcasting and a tireless champion of new artists. Bob has been instrumental in helping discover and break countless acts in the UK and we are really excited that he chose Absolute to be his partners in this exciting new venture.”