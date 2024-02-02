Boygenius receive UMG x Reverb Amplifier Award

Boygenius have been unveiled as the winners of the second annual Universal Music Group x Reverb Amplifier Award.

The band, comprised of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, were presented with the award by UMG chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, Interscope Geffen A&M Records CEO and chairman John Janick, Universal Music Publishing Group chairman and CEO Jody Gerson; and Reverb co-founder,Adam Gardner at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Signed to Polydor in the UK, the chart-topping trio follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Billie Eilish. The award recognises artists’ commitment to taking measurable steps to reduce their environmental footprint and support non-profit causes through fan engagement.

Reverb works with musicians, festivals, venues and fans to reduce the footprint of the music industry.

Presenting the award, Sir Lucian Grainge said: “I wanted to be here to highlight the importance of using our collective power for good. These three exceptional artists exemplify what that means and we wanted to honor them in this room to inspire all you powerful people to do the same. It’s my great honour to present Boygenius with the second annual ‘Universal Music Group x Reverb Amplifier Award.’ This award is in recognition of artists who use their music, their reach and their actions to promote positive change for people and the planet. Julien, Lucy and Phoebe, you have inspired us through your music and your work and we are deeply proud to recognise you tonight.”

Phoebe Bridgers said: “I know all three of us have been made to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at concerts when we were kids or in work environments later when we were making music ourselves so it was cool to have Calling All Crows to come and do a demonstration on how to spot and stop sexual harassment and violence whether you see it in the crowd or within your own crew. It’s really cool to now extend the power and privilege we have to others. We try to create an environment that we would’ve benefitted from as kids. Hopefully someday everyone’s doing this and no one is getting awards.”

Lucy Dacus said: “We’re grateful to be receiving this award but we have the easiest jobs of anyone involved. In addition to PTM Foundation we worked closely with REVERB, The Ally Coalition and Calling All Crows to organise tabling for our fans, educate them about local and national organisations that work to defend LGBTQ+ rights, abortion access and environmental concerns.”

Julien Baker added: “We’re honoured to receive this award and promise not to let us become complacent. We realise it’s useful to publicly acknowledge and recommit ourselves to these values.. and to draw attention to causes we care about. It should be important to everyone because it’s for everyone’s wellbeing.. the perceived scarcity of a persons impact does not increase or diminish your individual responsibility to act each day in a way that protects or makes more equitable the world we inhabit together.”

Susan Mazo, UMG EVP of corporate social responsibility, events and special Projects commented: “We created the Amplifier Award with our partners at Reverb in 2023 to recognise the meaningful actions of artists. This year, we are proud to celebrate Boygenius who chose to use their power to promote positive change by supporting causes important to them and their fans, creating campaigns that greatly impacted people and the planet.”

UMG’s annual Grammys After Party this year will implement sustainability measures, with meatless menus featuring products sourced from several local farms. Environmental management support for the event is being provided by Three Squares Inc.