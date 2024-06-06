BPI and MPA join forces again on LA trade mission

The UK recorded music industry’s annual trade mission to Los Angeles will return in the autumn.

This year’s edition will take place between September 9 to September 13, 2024 and will again be held at the East West Studios in the heart of Hollywood.

The LA Sync Mission is organised jointly by the BPI and the Music Publishers Association (MPA) and this year celebrates its 20th anniversary. It is open to all UK companies, songwriters and other creators actively engaged in syncs for film, TV and games soundtracks, as well as broadcast advertising.

The five-day mission aims to boost UK music exports and comprises a mix of panels, site visits, practical sessions, meetings and keynote speakers. It also includes the networking reception hosted by the British consul general, Emily Cloke.

Applications to join the LA Sync Mission can be submitted here. The fee is £550 plus VAT per delegate, with one space per company.

Chris Tams, BPI director independent member services, said: “The LA sync market continues to flourish so we are excited to be returning for our 20th year, enabling label and publishing executives to gain valuable insights into the most lucrative sync licensing market in the US. With a proven track record for UK songwriters and music companies, the mission provides a huge opportunity for UK music exports in the US’ booming media scene.”

Paul Clements, CEO, MPA, said: “We are delighted to co-host another year of the hugely popular trade mission LA Sync, alongside the BPI, to help introduce music publishers, songwriters and record labels to the US sync market. We expect delegates to benefit from the roster of panels and networking opportunities that will be on offer, which will support our objective of continuing to boost British music exports.”

The annual LA Sync Mission enables record label and music publishing executives, songwriters, composers, artists and managers to gain a unique insight into the operation of the lucrative sync licensing market in the US. Delegates can meet key players from the world of sync drawn from across the TV, film, advertising and games markets in the media capital of the US.