BPI appoints CEO of gaming trade body Dr Jo Twist as chief exec

The BPI has appointed Dr Jo Twist as its new chief executive.

Twist is currently CEO of Ukie, the trade body for UK games and interactive entertainment – a post she has held since 2012 She is expected to take up the BPI role in July.

Based on retail sales tracked by ERA, gaming was worth almost triple the revenue of music in 2022 - £4.66 billion (up 2.3% year-on-year). Like music, the gaming sector has successfully made the transition from physical to digital.

Jo Twist, who was awarded an OBE for services to the creative industries, has also held positions at the BBC and Channel 4 and sits on a number of industry and charity boards.

The BPI’s chief strategy officer, Sophie Jones, will continue as interim BPI chief executive until Jo Twist. Geoff Taylor stepped down in December 2022 after 15 years.

Dr Jo Twist, incoming BPI chief executive, said: "I am delighted to join the BPI at such an exciting time for British music. Having spent the last 25 years working across cutting-edge creative industries I look forward to working with YolanDa, Sophie and the team as they support their label members and the wider music community in fully realising the value of music – growing the market, boosting exports and ensuring the recognition and backing the industry deserves.

“The industry’s talent, so passionately nurtured by innovative major and independent record labels, is world leading, and the BPI plays an important role in creating an environment where labels and their artists can thrive and the next generation of talent can be supported into the industry.”

YolanDa Brown, BPI chair, said: “On behalf of the BPI, its council and members, I am excited to welcome Jo Twist as our new chief executive. In what was a competitive recruitment process she showed great passion, drive and a big heart for music. Jo has outstanding credentials and, along with her fresh perspective, she will bring a rich breadth of experience garnered in games and across the creative industries. This will prove invaluable to the BPI and to UK recorded music as we navigate great changes in our industry. We wish her all the very best in the role and keenly look forward to her arrival this summer.”

Sophie Jones, BPI chief strategy officer and interim chief executive, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jo previously, and her exceptional qualities will serve the BPI and our members well. There is much to do to deliver our goals to support continued investment in new talent, keep the UK music sector strong in a hyper-competitive global market and to tackle the new disruptions on the horizon, such as AI. I’m really looking forward to welcoming Jo to the BPI and working with her.”

Jo Twist has a 25-year background in interactive entertainment, technology, education, creative media and youth culture. She sits on a range of boards, committees and advisory groups, including the Creative Industries Council, Creative UK Council, and the AHRC Creative Industries Advisory Group, representing the games and interactive entertainment sector and advocating on its behalf.

She is a VP for games accessibility charity SpecialEffect, and patron of Safe in Our World mental health and games charity. She stepped down as a BAFTA trustee and Chair of the Games Committee in 2022.

Twist is a Ravensbourne University Visiting Fellow and a visiting lecturer for Goldsmith’s University in the School of Computing. She was awarded the MCV Women in Games award for Outstanding Contribution, as well as being named as one of the Evening Standard’s Progress 1000 Most Influential People in 2019.

Earlier in her career, Twist was a BBC tech reporter and worked on Newsround. Her doctorate, awarded in 2001, is for online communities, young people and identity.

