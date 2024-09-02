BPI appoints Gemma Cropper as senior events manager

The BPI has appointed Gemma Cropper to the newly created role of senior events manager, commencing with immediate effect.

Reporting to Maggie Crowe OBE, director of events & charities at the BPI, Cropper will work with the team across a broad range of consumer-facing, industry and corporate events, including The BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize.

Cropper joins the BPI from a background of having led partnerships with the British music industry at Google, where she worked closely with the Music Managers Forum (MMF), the National Theatre, the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), PRS Foundation and Youth Music.

Prior to this, she was managing director at purpose-led consultancy Skating Panda, which saw her lead campaigns and strategy working with such brands as BSkyB, BT, UNICEF, Comic Relief and NHS Charities Together.

Cropper has extensive industry experience working in PR, artist management and liaison, and in event management, including with Warner Music, Virgin Records, EMI Music, Anglo Plugging and 19 Entertainment, among others.

We know her well already, and she brings a wealth of experience, know-how and connections Maggie Crowe

The appointment marks a return to the BPI, as she has worked on past BRITs campaigns and began her career in music with a BRITs work placement. Cropper has previously also worked in support of various BPI charity partnerships, including War Child’s involvement in BRITS Week and their receipt of a Special Recognition Award at the 2013 BRITs.

She is a trustee of the charity Music Works, volunteering alongside other trustees, including former BPI chair Ged Doherty.

Maggie Crowe said: “We’re thrilled to have Gemma join us at the BPI and we wish her all the best in this newly-created role. We know her well already, and she brings a wealth of experience, know-how and connections, which, in the increasingly demanding world of event management, are incredibly helpful qualities to be able draw on.”