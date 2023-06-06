BPI appoints Hailey Willington for new diversity, equity and inclusion role

Hailey Willington has been appointed as diversity, equity and inclusion manager at the BPI.

Willington started in the new role this month and reports to chief operating officer MJ Olaore. Her remit will include offering advice across the BPI, its membership and the wider industry and implementing its DEI strategy.

Previously, Willington was diversity, equity and inclusion leader at Merton Music Foundation, which was one of the first music hubs in England to sign the Black Lives In Music Charter. She is also part of the Musicians’ Union’s National Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Willington is also a violinist and educator and an elected member of the TUC Women’s Committee and a trustee for AIMS (Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services).

I look forward to championing transformational change across the BPI’s membership and the wider music sector Hailey Willington

Hailey Willington said: “I am thrilled to be joining the BPI to help further the progress of the important diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that have been established in recent years. The BPI holds a critical role in the music industry, supporting and advocating for a vibrant and diverse British music industry that successfully draws on the talent of a diverse array of artists and work colleagues of all backgrounds. I look forward to being part of the team championing transformational change across the BPI’s membership and the wider music sector to foster a more equitable, inclusive and diverse music industry.”

We are committed to the positive impetus of progressive change MJ Olaore

MJ Olaore said: “We welcome Hailey to the BPI with all our good wishes and we look forward to the important contribution that she will make to help address continuing DEI issues in music but also to shape and build on the positive impetus of progressive change that we are committed to at the BPI and that we are seeing across our member labels and in the wider industry, including the work led by the UK Music Diversity Taskforce and with our Equity and Justice Advisory Group (EJAG).”

The BPI is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and was the headline sponsor for last month's Music Week Awards.