BPI appoints Sophie Jones as public affairs director

The BPI has hired Sophie Jones as its new director of public affairs. The appointment is effectively immediately.

Jones has more than 20 years’ experience leading strategic communications, public policy & regulation, and public affairs for creative industries organisations. She joins the BPI from Channel 4, where she was head of corporate relations.

Jones takes over the role previously held by Ian Moss, who left at the end of 2019 to join the academic journals body STM.

Jones said: “I am hugely excited to join Geoff Taylor and the team at the BPI – to support the organisation and its members, champion the UK’s phenomenal music industry and help shape its policy agenda into the future as the UK charts a new course for itself. As a lifelong music lover, it’s an honour for me to come into the sector, with British music riding high and contributing in such a valuable way to our communities, culture and wellbeing, particularly during these challenging times.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “Sophie has an outstanding track record in public affairs, and I am delighted she is joining our team at BPI. She joins us at a vitally important time for our industry, which must work closely with government to mitigate the impact of the Covid emergency on the live and physical recorded music sectors and help our business bounce back once the restrictions ease. We must then focus on the priorities that can help to sustain the long-term growth of British music. These include free trade agreements with the EU and US that protect and promote our creative sector, measures to encourage greater investment into UK talent, and a new strategic partnership to boost the profile of our music and artists overseas.”