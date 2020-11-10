BPI boss Geoff Taylor reflects on US election implications for music biz

BPI boss Geoff Taylor has offered his congratulations to US president-elect Joe Biden in the wake of last week's election.

Taylor, chief executive of the BPI, BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize, said the UK and US had a shared interest in their "world-leading creative industries".

He also spoke of the vote's implications for UK-US trade talks and called on the countries to work together to make the most of the "exciting opportunities" of the music streaming era.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to the incoming US administration," said Taylor. "One of the areas in which the US and the UK share a common interest is that both countries have world-leading creative industries with significant potential for further growth.

"It is important that the UK preserves its strong IP regime in the ongoing trade negotiations, and works with the US as a partner to raise standards of IP protection elsewhere in the world. Our countries share a rich and closely linked musical culture that forges an important bond between our populations. As music exporting nations, we should work together to realise the exciting opportunities that the music streaming era unlocks.”

Republican incumbent Donald Trump is yet to concede the election, despite his Democratic rival being projected as the winner with an unassailable lead on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Taylor also welcomed the news that UK music organisations were among eight arts and cultural groups to share more than £18 million in funding in the second round of grants between £1m and £3m awarded by Arts Council England on behalf of DCMS.

Academy Music Group (AMG), Ben Lovett's Venue Group, Ronnie Scott's and Sheffield City Trust each received seven-figure grants from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

“We welcome the continued support the Cultural Recovery Fund gives venues across the UK," said Taylor. "It provides a lifeline to venues and arts organisations around the country, and is made all the more important during the second lockdown in England. We also thank DCMS for their ongoing support.”