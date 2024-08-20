BPI calls for applications to join Equity & Justice Advisory Group

The BPI is inviting members of the music industry and the wider creative sector to apply to join its Equity & Justice Advisory Group.

To Apply, those interested can fill out and submit the online application form via the BPI website by September 19, 2024 with a short statement or video outlining their professional experience and the areas of DEI/dimensions of diversity they are interested in advocating for.

Questions can be directed to the BPI’s diversity, equity and inclusion manager at hailey.willington@bpi.co.uk.

“The BPI is looking for individuals who are committed to improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the recording industry and who are willing to bring their skills, knowledge, and professional and lived experience to supporting and advising on the BPI’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work,” said a statement.

Though the BPI is made up largely of record label members and represents the recorded music industry, it is also interested to hear from those who work in different areas of music or creative industries who may be keen to contribute. No prior advisory group or board experience is necessary and applications are invited from individuals from all roles, levels of seniority, regions of the UK and all protected characteristics/diversity dimensions.

Ensuring our industry operates with equity and in an inclusive way is a priority for us all Hailey Willington

EJAG meets at least six times a year with three 90-minute meetings online and three meetings in person (one meeting outside of London). Members are expected to read prepared agendas and papers ahead of meetings. Self-employed members will be paid an £80 stipend by the BPI per meeting attended. Reasonable adjustments will be provided to those who require support to access meetings.

Hailey Willington, BPI DEI manager, said: “Ensuring our industry operates with equity and in an inclusive way is a priority for us all, which makes the guidance of our Equity and Justice Advisory Group particularly valued by the BPI. For this reason, it’s important the BPI is able to expand the breadth of experiences and insights that it can draw on from EJAG and, in turn, help to inform its approach on DEI in the most relevant way.

“We are hugely grateful for the long-term contributions of our founding EJAG members and look forward to receiving many applications from others who wish to join them and who are equally committed to improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the recording industry.”