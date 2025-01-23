BPI moves HQ to Tileyard London

The BPI will operate from a new office space in Tileyard London, King’s Cross from next week.

The move places the record label organisation in close proximity to a growing hub of music, creative and innovation-led businesses in King’s Cross, and to many of the BPI’s members based in the Tileyard Quarter.

The 1,800 sq ft office, which is located adjacent to Tileyard’s The Gallery event space and close to its popular Vinyl Café, has been extensively refurbished.

There will be a drop-in area aimed at encouraging the BPI’s many label and other members to visit and spend time, inclusive of five hot-desks.

In line with the commitment to the Music Climate Pact, where possible, materials have been sourced sustainably, including upcycled furniture and acoustic boards that are being re-used from the previous tenants.

BPI chief executive Dr Jo Twist OBE said: “It’s so exciting to be at Tileyard London, with its strong sense of community and passionate focus on innovative, creative production, and which forms part of a vibrant centre of excellence that includes leading music and tech companies. We look forward to getting to know our new neighbours and to becoming active members of Tileyard, which, of course, now also has a campus at Tileyard North in Wakefield, not far from the specialist creative school BPI is in the process of opening in Bradford.”

“We’ve designed this new work space to be as welcoming and accessible as possible, while also supporting our commitment to operating sustainably,” Twist added. “In this way, we hope it will become a lively, stimulating hub for our valued employees and members, and a great place to host industry partners.”

For well over a decade, the BPI operated out of County Hall, but moved out in 2021 in the wake of the Covid lockdown and then its lease coming to an end. Since 2022, the BPI has been based in Work.Life Soho.

Tileyard London is Europe’s largest creative industry community, home to over 250 artists, studios, and businesses centred around creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

Tileyard London co-founder Nick Keynes said: “We’re delighted to welcome the BPI to Tileyard London. As a driving force in the UK music industry, their influence and impact are unparalleled. Their move to our thriving community not only highlights the collaborative spirit and creativity that define Tileyard but also represents an exciting addition to our dynamic network of innovators, creators and industry leaders here in King’s Cross.

“We’re excited to see the incredible opportunities this partnership will create for the future of the music industry. The BPI’s presence further solidifies Tileyard London’s growing reputation as the leading hub for excellence in the creative industries.”