BPI names Jake Hills as head of corporate communications

The BPI has appointed Jake Hills to the new role of head of corporate communications.

Reporting to communications director Gennaro Castaldo, Hills will join the BPI’s communications team from a leadership role as associate director at Outcast, a communications and integrated marketing agency specialising in emerging technology and the innovation economy. His appointment is effective July 15.

Hills has experience in planning, leading, and executing corporate communications programmes for a wide range of high-growth technology companies and established industry leaders.

As part of his new corporate communications remit, and working alongside the BPI’s policy & Public Affairs and other teams, Hills will help to lead in communicating the essential economic and cultural role that record companies play in promoting British music and artists at home and around the world. He will also highlight the complex challenges the industry faces as it creates opportunities for growth for UK recorded music.

Jake’s background in the innovation sector will prove especially valuable as we seek to make the case for the opportunities for growth Gennaro Castaldo

Hills’ appointment follows the arrival in April of Martin Ghrabie as policy officer in the BPI Public Affairs team, reporting to head of public affairs Beth Sidwell. Ghrabie joined from the communications and public affairs agency Portland, where he had worked across a wide range of policy areas.

Gennaro Castaldo, BPI communications director, said: “We are excited to welcome Jake to the BPI at this pivotal time for our industry as it moves rapidly towards a nexus of music and technology. Jake’s background in the innovation sector will prove especially valuable as we seek to make the case for the opportunities for growth that lie ahead for UK recorded music, while also persuading policymakers of the risks that could derail these.”

Jake Hills, BPI head of corporate communications, said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at the BPI, and hugely excited for the opportunity to combine my experience as a communications strategist and agency leader with my life-long love of British music and the people and industry behind it. British music is one of the UK's greatest cultural exports. In order for its impact to endure, it’s vital that the industry underpinning it is well-represented in media and policy discussions, particularly in the face of technological change and external market pressures.”