BPI promotes Sophie Jones to chief strategy officer

The BPI has promoted Sophie Jones to a new and expanded role of chief strategy officer.

Previously director of public affairs, Jones will now be part of a senior-level executive BPI team comprising the chief executive (to be appointed), as well as BPI Chair YolanDa Brown, chief operating officer MJ Olaore and general counsel Kiaron Whitehead.

In support of this new position, which is aimed at giving the BPI a more strategic and coordinated focus around its core public-facing and membership activities, some organisational changes are also taking place. The Communications, Independent Member Services, and Research and Insight department heads will now report directly into Sophie Jones, alongside the Public Affairs team.

Jones joined the BPI in April 2020 and has helped to steer the trade association and its members through the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit, and the overlapping industry debate around music streaming.

Jones will also act as interim chief executive until a permanent appointment is made following the recent departure of Geoff Taylor. The BPI expects to make an announcement on the appointment of a new CEO in the coming weeks.

Sophie Jones, BPI chief strategy officer and interim chief executive BPI, said: “I’m delighted to take up this new, expanded role of chief strategy officer, especially in such a pivotal year for the BPI as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and continue to promote and grow British music in the years ahead. And I will also be honoured to lead the BPI working alongside our senior executive team of YolanDa, MJ and Kiaron until a new chief executive is in place.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing together the brilliant work that Chris, Gennaro and Leon do, alongside our public affairs engagement, to champion all that our members do to invest in British new music and talent globally, and to make the most of the digital innovation that will continue to shape our industry.”

YolanDa brown, BPI chair, said: “In the short time that I have worked with Sophie at the BPI, I have been blown away by her drive, strategic vision and her passion for all things British music. A natural leader and a fantastic collaborative team player in equal measure, I am thrilled that she will take on the new exciting role of chief strategy officer, as well as interim CEO. We are so lucky to have Sophie and I wish her all the very best.”

MJ Olaore, BPI chief operating officer, said: “Sophie made an immediate impact on joining the BPI despite being thrown in at the deep end at the very start of the pandemic, and every day brings a fierce commitment to all that she does. Sophie has a highly strategic outlook that will help to unlock even more value across the huge amount of work that we do on behalf of our members to create an environment in which British music and artists can thrive. This exciting new role is a very natural fit for Sophie, I know she will ace it, and I also look forward to working with her in her capacity as Interim CEO while a permanent appointment is made.”

The BPI celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, having been formed in 1973 by UK record labels to support their work and promote and protect British music.