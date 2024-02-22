BPI unveils Insight and Innovation department

The BPI has confirmed details of its new Insight and Innovation department, a rebrand of the former BPI Innovation Hub and Music and Tech Springboard Programme.

The updated department will take an enhanced focus on future trends, data and analysis within the UK’s recorded music industry. A designated BPI Insight & Innovation page has launched on the BPI website, detailing all the new schemes and pilot projects alongside the on-demand content of the Insight Session Series.

The BPI Insight strand will continue to provide research, insights and market data on the recorded music industry. This includes BPI reports around consumption and consumer trends, the annual All About The Music yearbook, the BRIT Certified Awards and BRIT Billion schemes, and the Insight Session Series in collaboration with audio partner Bowers & Wilkins.

The BPI Innovation side of the department will formalise the work that BPI has been delivering since 2016 through the Music & Tech Springboard Programme. It aims to foster effective partnerships that funnel tech solutions to the UK’s recorded music industry.

BPI Innovation’s community of start-ups and entrepreneurs will represent a wide range of offers and services for record labels and rights-holders, including AI-powered back-office solutions, experiential opportunities, artist residencies, access to facilities to data providers, SaaS solutions and more. The community will have access to collaboration opportunities with BPI members, idea testing and mentoring support.

As part of the departmental update, BPI Insight & Innovation will be launching in-person networking events for start-ups, labels and investors in the spring.

A new six-episode, fortnightly series, The BPI Innovation Podcast, will host conversations between the technology and record label communities. Episode one will launch later this Spring, featuring Tanguy Giraud (COO and labs programme director, Marathon Artists) and Pat Carr (founder, Remote Control Marketing & co-owner, The Vertex).

We are proud to be one of the first music industry trade bodies in the world to establish a designated innovation department Dr Jo Twist

BPI Insight & Innovation launches officially at SXSW 2024 with a session at UK House on the growth opportunities in recorded music. The session will take place on Monday March 11, 2-4pm. SXSW badge holders only can contact Amalie.briden@bpi.co.uk to register an interest in attending.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, said: “We are proud to be one of the first music industry trade bodies in the world to establish a designated innovation department, which sets a clear vision for BPI as a future-facing and trailblazing organisation. The new Insight & Innovation department is a natural progression of the work that BPI has done in this space since 2016, and the soon-to-launch podcast series, networking events and pilot schemes will take it to the next level. I am excited to see our Insight & Innovation team get these projects underway, adding real-value tech solutions and investment into our world-leading music market. It’s an important step for us to help companies of all sizes embrace innovation as part of their future growth and success.”

Sophie Jones, BPI chief strategy officer, said: “It’s really important to the BPI that we are thought leaders in music, shaping how the industry can grow in the future while supporting our members with the insights and networking to navigate constant evolution. The new Insight & Innovation department will do just that, building on the team’s already excellent track record. I can’t wait to see this new energy come to life, boosting our insight and innovation work, and supporting our existing work across comms, public affairs, and member services.”

Leon Neville (pictured), director of BPI Insight & Innovation, said: “Leading our new department at BPI is a great honour and I’m excited by the warm responses we’ve had so far from our members and wider partners across the UK and Europe. We look forward to a busy year ahead, collaborating with UK and international partners, investors, record labels and of course, entrepreneurs, to tap into the rich opportunities that will come from music and tech partnerships.”