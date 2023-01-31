Bravado promotes Rachel Redfearn to SVP of A&R and brand management

Bravado has promoted Rachel Redfearn to the newly expanded role of senior vice president of A&R and brand management.

Rachel Redfearn is credited with signing the Spice Girls, Elton John and Skepta, among many others. The UK-based exec will now have a global remit at Universal Music’s merchandise and brand management division.

Redfearn will report directly into Matt Young, Bravado’s global President based in New York.

While continuing to lead a London-based team of A&R executives, Redfearn will focus on developing greater synergy among UMG’s labels, divisions and central business units to help amplify creative and commercial opportunities for Bravado’s artists.

In addition, A&R executive Ben Coe has been elevated to senior brand manager, supporting Redfearn across all aspects of project delivery and artist support.

In announcing Redfearn’s new role, Matt Young said: “Rachel is a hugely respected and experienced A&R executive across the entire music industry. She is not just incredible with our artists, she’s a formidable leader and colleague. I look forward to working with Rachel as we accelerate Bravado’s mission to elevate our artists’ brands around the world – there’s so much exciting work ahead.”

Rachel Redfearn added: “Under Matt’s leadership, Bravado is entering an exciting era where we are working with our artists to deliver unprecedented activations and opportunities. I’m proud and delighted to be a part of the next phase of Bravado.”

Prior to joining Bravado, Redfearn began her career at independent, UK-based merchandiser Razamataz, which she co-led. From there, she joined The Merchandise Company (TMC).

Based out of Los Angeles, Redfearn set up TMC’s European division, managing an office out of London, with distribution in Dortmund.

She joined Bravado in 2009 as A&R manager and was promoted to head of A&R in 2011. She was elevated to vice president, A&R and brand management in 2019.

PHOTO: Carsten Windhorst