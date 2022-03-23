Brigette Boyle upped to EVP of media operations at Warner Recorded Music

Brigette Boyle has been promoted to executive vice president of media operations for Warner Recorded Music.

In her new post, she will oversee the departments that support production, studio operations, release management, catalogue ingestion and more for Warner Recorded Music labels and affiliates. She will also continue to spearhead the evolution of the company’s supply chain and systems, directing the strategy and execution for all wholly-owned and distributed content and products.

Boyle will report to Matt Flott, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Warner Recorded Music.

She was previously senior vice president of media operations, and, before that, vice president of the same division.

Boyle said: “The transformational progress we’ve made in the past few years has been an incredible journey. Media operations is essential to the success of our physical and digital supply chains, ensuring our music and content is in every channel that consumers use. We have ambitious plans for this next chapter, and I’m grateful to Matt for his support and dedication to amplifying our efforts around the world.”

Flott added: “Brigette is an exceptional, highly-regarded leader with deep knowledge and technical skills. Under her guidance, we’re overhauling our supply chain, centering it around development to help us reach our operational goals faster. I’m looking forward to seeing her continue to excel in this new role.”