BRIT Trust Diaries: Absolute MD and grants committee chair Henry Semmence on the £30m milestone

In this edition of the BRIT Trust Diaries, Henry Semmence, chair of the grants Committee, BRIT Trust, and MD of Absolute Label Services, celebrates The BRIT Trust going through the landmark of £30 million in grants being awarded since its inception in 1989, including to the latest round of recipients, just announced.

Here, Henry Semmence also explains how the Trust’s refreshed grant applications process now works for any eligible charity wishing to apply...

The BRIT Trust is OUR music industry’s charity, and works to improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts.

Not everyone realises that its income is generated in large part by monies raised through the annual BRIT Awards and the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS), as well as by other events including The White Label Auction. In short, its existence and the vital work it supports is ultimately made possible by the generosity and support of the UK’s recorded music community of record labels, music companies, artists and fans.

I’m so proud, as I know our chair Tony Wadsworth and fellow trustees are, that The BRIT Trust has now passed the remarkable landmark of having awarded grants totalling more than £30 million since its foundation by the UK record labels and the BPI in 1989. These grants have helped to enable the vital and precious work of hundreds of charities across the UK that, in keeping with the Trust’s mission, help to improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts, with a particular focus on education and wellbeing.

You only have to look at the latest grant recipients, announced just this month, to have a flavour of the range of diverse causes the Trust has supported through nearly 300 grants made to date.

First and foremost, there are our longstanding beneficiaries, The BRIT School – the world-renowned, Croydon-based performing and creative arts school that is free to attend, and Nordoff And Robbins – the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

It’s hard to imagine a world, or at least our music industry, without the BRIT School in it, when you consider the remarkable contribution it consistently makes in growing our music economy and in enriching everyone’s culture thanks to the brilliant talent it produces across all aspects of the creative arts.

The Trust and our industry has a symbiotic relationship with the School – as its inspirational principal Stuart Worden makes clear: "Since The BRIT School opened, the BRIT Trust has been instrumental in their support to enable a free, innovative education and a unique culture of student experience, impacting over 13,000 graduates from all social backgrounds. This year, the BRIT Trust supplied us with vital equipment for our theatres and supported students from low income families to have opportunities of a lifetime and help them realise their dreams."

Our relationship with another long-term beneficiary, Nordoff And Robbins, is no less valued. The essential work its wonderful therapists do to help vulnerable people of all backgrounds and with so many needs is truly humbling and needed more than ever. Again, as its impressive CEO Sandra Schembri attests, we’ve had a close partnership with the charity since we started out. “The continuous support Nordoff and Robbins has received from the BRIT Trust over the years has helped the Charity increase the number of people we reach with music therapy year on year, from those living with dementia to children facing mental health challenges,” says Schembri. “Music can be the difference for them, and it has literally meant we can keep the music going. As we navigate the pressing challenges of growing demand, increasing costs and decreasing donations, this regular Trust funding is a lifeline to a charity like us, for which we are incredibly grateful.”

Ten charities are benefitting from this latest round of BRIT Trust funding. These include East London Arts and Music (ELAM), which this year is celebrating its 10th anniversary, having been founded by one of our industry’s most special people, Will Kennard, who, when he is not promoting music and creative arts education, is busy winning BRIT Awards as one half of Chase and Status. Those who work with ELAM will know that it is a full-time Industry Academy for 16-19 years olds who are interested in pursuing a career in music, film & TV Production and games design.

Then we have Key4Life, led by the unstoppable force that is Eva Hamilton MBE. Launched in the wake of the 2011 riots, Key4Life is an innovative crime prevention charity which rehabilitates young men in prison or at risk of going to prison through an innovative Seven-Step programme, which includes a powerful blend of music, football, equine therapy, employability and emotional resilience work.

This year, the Trust has made its first-ever grant to Loud ‘n’ Proud – the Paisley-based charity that has evolved over the years from a local community project to become Scotland’s Rock and Pop School. It prepares students for careers in music, with three key aims: teach you how to play; put you in a band; and get you on a stage.

The Trust has awarded grants to mental health and addictions charity Music Support previously, including to fund its safe tents at festivals and events, and we are delighted to be able to help them again. It’s great to see its profile in our industry grow thanks to the wonderful work being led by its CEO Joe Hastings in response to a 51% rise in demand for their services in the past year alone.

Another charity we are supporting for the first time is The Music Works, which, like us, has a mission to transform young lives through music. They are specialists in working with young people in challenging circumstances around the UK to help them reach their full potential in music and in life.

Also new to the BRIT Trust are Tonetic Records, a youth-run record label based in Kent, which provides an inclusive space for young artists to develop music skills, gain performance experience, connect with others, and access vital industry knowledge.

UD Music have made impressive strides in recent years, not least through their striking new base in Stratford, East London. The charity sees its mission as one of education and empowering life opportunities for young people “inspired by the sounds, words and rhythms of Black music culture”.

Our grant will enable UD Music to develop the ground-breaking work it does with Flames Collective, their flagship programme for young people who demonstrate vocal excellence, and supporting them to move into paid employment and industry opportunities.

Finally, we are pleased to also support for the first time the WeJam Foundation, which works to fulfil the simple mission of making young people “feel like rockstars”. The BRIT Trust’s grant will help to fund a full year of workshops for Skyway youth club, where participants will form their own bands to gain not just musical skills, but an improved sense of mental wellbeing to build their confidence, teamwork and self-esteem.

Charities who wish to apply for the next round of BRIT Trust grants must be eligible to meet our criteria to be able to apply for consideration by the Grants Committee. But the process is simple: The Grants Committee invites and then evaluates the applications received annually.

A recommendation is made to the trustees for their November board meeting and a final decision is communicated to the successful applicants. Grants are confirmed once due diligence has been completed, as required, and the annual applications process begins again.

New applications for BRIT Trust funding are now being received until April 30, 2025, and can be made here.