BRIT Trust Diaries: Dan Chalmers looks ahead to the Music Industry Trusts Award 2024

In this month’s edition of the BRIT Trust Diaries, MITS co-chair Dan Chalmers celebrates the significant contribution to the industry by this year’s MITS honouree Jason Iley MBE, chairman and CEO at Sony Music UK & Ireland.

The ceremony takes place on Monday, November 4 (see below for ticket details)...

What makes our roll-call of past MITS Award winners unique is that, throughout our history, we’ve recognised both the extraordinary individuals who have worked away behind the scenes of the music industry, as well as the household names.

Of course, their contribution is evident in that they make it all happen to begin with, but what makes them even more remarkable is when, by doing so, they create so many opportunities for others. It’s these individuals’ talents that we seek to honour.

Jason Iley MBE has long deserved the MITS Award for this reason. His 30-year career has seen him become one of the UK’s most widely respected executives, taking him from being a product manager at Epic, through positions at Universal Music, Mercury Records, to running Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

In 2014 he returned to where it all began, with the role of chairman and CEO at Sony Music UK & Ireland. He’s been there ever since, making him the longest standing chair in the company’s UK history. Wherever his journey has taken him, his commitment to seek out, nurture and champion the new generation of talent has been consistent, and seen him break some of the biggest acts of all time.

But the sheer number of artists he’s helped propel to the forefront is just one part of what makes Jason stand out; he’s also proven just as steadfast in his dedication to nurturing a new, diverse generation of executives behind the scenes of the industry.

Under Jason’s leadership, Sony Music has launched landmark initiatives, including a female-focused A&R Academy and a Childcare Support Scheme aimed at increasing the proportion of women in senior roles.

There’s been heavy investment into mental health provision, creating a new role for an in-house director of artist & employee wellbeing and providing all employees with mandatory mental health management training, in collaboration with the charity Mind. Then there’s his overseeing of the UK arm of Sony Music’s Social Justice Fund, which has awarded £2.2m in grants to charities involved in improving accessibility to music education in grassroots communities, as well as supporting anti-racist initiatives like backing criminal justice reform. It’s made a huge impact on all reaches of the industry, and far beyond.

It’s this demonstrated passion for giving back to society through music that exemplifies what the MITS Award is about. As we honour Jason’s work at The MITS on November 4, we’ll be raising vital funds for our charities, The BRIT Trust and Nordoff and Robbins, with that same spirit. We can’t wait to see you all there to celebrate.

For table bookings and ticket information and general enquiries, please contact admin@mitsaward.co.uk

Since 1992, the MITS Award has recognised the outstanding individuals that have made the UK music industry what it is today – all while raising millions for charity.

