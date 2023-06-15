Britain's Got Talent 2023 finalist Malakai signs to Universal Classics & Jazz

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 finalist Malakai Bayou has signed with Universal Music Group.

The 14-year-old singer’s debut album will be released on Universal Classics & Jazz in association with Classic FM in July. The first single, Pie Jesu, is available today (June 15).

Since his appearance on the primetime ITV show, there has been international interest, including a personal message of congratulations from the President of Sierra Leone.

Malakai, who performs under his first name, has also won the attention of Hollywood. He sings on the soundtrack of the forthcoming movie Maestro, a biographical film about Leonard Bernstein directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, and produced by Hollywood Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The debut album from Malakai, entitled Golden, is a collection of classical and classic songs, including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu, which he performed for his audition on Britain’s Got Talent. The audition has since garnered over 55 million views.

Composer Sir Karl Jenkins offered to rearrange Benedictus from his Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, which has recently celebrated 1,000 weeks in the UK Official Classical Albums Chart. This is the first time Sir Karl’s Benedictus has been recorded by a treble.

Helen Lewis, executive producer and A&R manager, said: “Malakai’s soaring, honeyed voice has the most extraordinary effect on those who hear him sing. A talent like his is incredibly rare. He has brought so much joy to the whole team at Universal Classics & Jazz, and we can be sure there are many more milestones to come for this young star.”

Malakai said: “I can’t believe my dream has come true and I’m signed to the record company with the biggest opera stars in the world!”

Malakai started singing at the age of seven with St George’s Cathedral Choir in London.

PHOTO: Craig Gibson