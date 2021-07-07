BRITs Apprentice Scheme returns for 2021

The BRITs Apprentice Scheme has revealed its plans for 2021 as the scheme to encourage young people into the music industry returns for a third year.

Organised by the BPI and the BRIT Trust, the programme is now recruiting for 10 apprentices to take up 15-month paid placements with independent record labels and music companies, with Dirty Hit, Come Play With Me, FKP Scorpio and Full Time Hobby among the businesses taking part.

Leeds indie label Dance To The Radio and marketing agency Blackstar are also signed up, as are Kycker, Snapper Music and ICE Services.

The scheme is open to individuals aged 18 and over and the deadline for applications is July 31, with placements due to start in November.

Amazon Music will help meet the investment cost of training the BRITs Apprentices, as part of its own Apprentice Fund.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “It’s a privilege to work in the music industry and we want to give more young people who love music the opportunity to turn their passion into their career. Thanks to the generosity of The BRIT Trust and BRIT Awards, the BRITs Apprentice Scheme has developed a great track record in boosting diversity and creating opportunities for aspiring industry executives. We are delighted that the scheme is returning in 2021 to support a further wave of talent breaking into the industry.”

Tony Wadsworth CBE, chair of The BRIT Trust, said: “Promoting education and creating positive opportunities for young people of all backgrounds through the transformative power of music is core to the BRIT Trust’s ethos, and the Trustees are delighted to continue investing in future talent through the successful BRITs Apprentice Scheme.”

Arit Eminue, director DiVA, said: “We are excited to work with the next cohort of apprentices and host companies. The scheme has been incredibly successful so far. All the apprentices from the last round moved into full-time jobs in the industry, which was a fantastic outcome, especially during a global pandemic. Additionally, off the back of the scheme, former host companies have launched in-house apprenticeship schemes offering more opportunities to new talent. This shows the ripple effect schemes such as the BRITs Apprenticeship Scheme can have for both employer and new talent.”

We want to give more young people who love music the opportunity to turn their passion into their career

Geoff Taylor, BPI

Frank Wilkes of Kycker said: “Kycker is thrilled and privileged to be part of the BRITs Apprentice Scheme as we see apprenticeships as both a great tool for new entrants to the music industry and a great opportunity for new staff to help develop our offer to DIY artists.” Kycker is recruiting for the role of Digital Marketing Assistant.

Snapper Music MD Fred Jude said: “We are pleased and excited to be part of the BRIT Trust funded BRITs Apprentice Scheme. We look forward to adding a new member to the Snapper Music team, offering them great training and career opportunities within the music industry.” The company is recruiting for the role of Royalty and Business Affairs Assistant.

Thorsten Sauer, CEO at ICE Services, commented: “At ICE we are working across all levels on Diversity and Inclusion. We thank the BPI for the recognition, in being selected for the BRITs Apprentice Scheme, that we offer the right environment to develop colleagues. We’re committed to our colleagues and their dedication to our purpose to support creators.” ICE Services are recruiting for the role of Licensing Team Assistant.