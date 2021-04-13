Brooke Salisbury promoted to GM at ADA UK

Warner Music UK has announced that Brooke Salisbury has been appointed general manager of ADA UK. She will continue to report to Howard Corner, managing director, ADA UK.

Salisbury, who joined ADA UK as marketing director in 2020, will oversee the day-to-day running of the independent distribution division while working closely with Corner on the overall strategic direction.

At the same time, she will lead the marketing and digital teams in delivering creative strategies for the likes of Abra Cadabra, Central Cee, KSI and OFB, as well as ADA-distributed label partners such as BMG, Defected, VP and Mascot.

On the promotion of Salisbury, Howard Corner said: "When Brooke joined ADA at the start of last year, she quickly established herself as a vital member of the team. She understands the needs and requirements of independent artists and labels and is able to combine that with a dynamic commercial marketing approach. I'm delighted to see her stepping into this key role and look forward to continued future successes together at ADA.”

ADA is setting the pace – our track record in delivering modern success in the UK market is undeniable Brooke Salisbury

Brooke Salisbury added: "ADA is setting the pace – our track record in delivering modern success in the UK market is undeniable. I'm thrilled to be taking on this new challenge and would like to thank Howard for the opportunity."

Salisbury joined ADA UK from Domino Recording Company, where she served as the label's head of marketing, driving the campaigns and catalogues of Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand, Jon Hopkins and more, whilst spearheading initiatives including the label's global digital marketing team.

Prior to that, she worked at EMI Australia and Cooperative Music before joining Domino's Australian office as label manager, moving to Domino’s London office in 2015.