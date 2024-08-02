Bryan Adams launches Bad Records label

Bryan Adams is releasing a double A-side single featuring two songs through his new independent label, Bad Records.

The digital release is in partnership with Platoon and there’s also a D2C element with limited edition vinyl.

The two songs – War Machine and Rock And Roll Hell – were originally written by Adams, Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night.

Rock And Roll Hell has been released digitally, accompanied by a video filmed on the rooftop of London’s Royal Albert Hall during Adams' recent residency there.

"The idea at the moment is the label is the home to the music I’m making, and if all goes well there is always the possibility it could expand to other artists,” Bryan Adams told Music Week. “For the moment it’s just in its infancy and I’m finding my way.”

The 7" vinyl single is available for pre-order now ahead of its release on August 30.

“I got a call out of the blue from producer Michael James Jackson to see if I would like to write for Kiss, which I was thrilled to do, and these are a couple of the songs that were the result, written with both Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance,” recalled Adams.

Following this songwriting work for Kiss, Adams’ solo career went on to flourish with the release of his album Cuts Like A Knife in 1983, while Reckless the following year shot him to global stardom.

Adams has topped charts in over 40 countries and received honours including Officer of the Order of Canada, 18 Juno Awards and a Grammy. His contributions to music and film have earned him nominations for Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Adams has also been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

PHOTO Credit: Simon Asciutti