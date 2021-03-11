BTS celebrate triple victory in IFPI global chart awards and 'unprecedented' sales success in 2020

BTS have done it again.

The South Korean group have picked up a third IFPI global chart award. BTS’ album Map Of The Soul: 7 (Big Hit) came out on top in 2020’s IFPI Global Album Sales Chart.

BTS actually have three entries in the chart, which combines global sales of physical and digital album downloads to rank the top albums of the year. The group amassed 8.7 million sales globally across the three releases last year.

It marks the third global chart award given to the band by IFPI, following their success as Global Recording Artists of 2020, and Map Of The Soul: 7 topping the newly introduced IFPI Global Album All Format Chart, which includes streaming consumption.

BTS celebrated their triumph with a photo of the group members receiving their IFPI Global Album Sales Award and IFPI Global Album All Format Award.

The fourth studio album from BTS racked up huge sales all over the world and broke the all-time sales record in the band’s home country of Korea.

BTS also feature at No.2 in the chart with Be (Deluxe Edition) and at No.8 with Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey, bringing their total number of appearances across IFPI’s Global Charts to six. They are nominated at the Grammys this weekend.

Elsewhere in the chart, the prominence of Asian acts continues. Japanese artist Kenshi Yonezu charted at No.3 with Stray Sheepand Blackpinkare at No.5 with The Album. Winners of last year’s award Arashi sit at No.9 with This is Arashi, and Japanese band King Gnu are at No.10 with Ceremony.

Following up appearances in the Global Album All Format Chart are Taylor Swift with Folklore (No.4) and Justin Bieber’s Changes (No.7). Australian rock group AC/DC also feature (No.6) with their UK No.1 album Power Up.

Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “BTS’ success across IFPI’s global charts – including the top two positions in this chart – is unprecedented and demonstrates the amazing global appeal of their music. We would like to congratulate the band once again on such a successful year.”

Top 10 Global Albums (Sales) 2020

1. BTS – Map Of The Soul: 7 – 4.8 million

2. BTS – Be (Deluxe Edition) 2.7 million

3. Kenshi Yonezu – Stray Sheep – 2.5 million

4. Taylor Swift – Folklore - 2.0 million

5. Blackpink – The Album – 1.5 million

6. AC/DC – Power Up – 1.4 million

7. Justin Bieber – Changes – 1.2 million

8. BTS – Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey – 1.2 million

9. Arashi – This is Arashi – 1.0 million

10. King Gnu – Ceremony – 1.0 million