Budde Music Germany names Maximilian Paproth as MD with global A&R role

Maximilian Paproth has been appointed to the role of managing director at the German publishing company Budde Music Germany, effective January 2025.

Additionally, he will be responsible – as global president A&R – for the strategy of the independent music publisher's international offices. He will oversee international strategy for signings.

Paproth will report directly to Budde Music owner and CEO, Benjamin Budde.

Paproth is currently vice president A&R Central Europe & international marketing Germany at Universal Music, which he will leave at the end of October 2024.

Since Benjamin Budde joined the family business in 2009, the independent has expanded its international activities and focused on signing global songwriters and artists.

Budde Music is the international music publishing of the Budde Group, which also includes Budde Talent Agency (BTA) and the artist management company BuddeMgmt.

Budde Music’s subsidiary UK joint venture company Phrased Differently won the Independent Publisher category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

This is a homecoming for a valued colleague who knows the company and its roots well Benjamin Budde

Prior to leadership roles at both Universal Music and Sony Music Publishing, Paproth worked at Budde Music for 10 years. From 2003 to 2013, he held various positions including building and running London-based Budde Music UK.

"This is a homecoming for a valued colleague who knows the company and its roots well and has already made a significant contribution in an earlier phase, in collaboration with my father Rolf,” said Budde Music CEO Benjamin Budde. “Our aim to be the best partner for authors and artists is supported by Max and I am very proud to take this next step with him."

"At Budde Music, I have been given the opportunity to lead a very modern and dynamic music publishing company”, said Paproth. “Being able to leverage the synergies within the in-house network of the Budde Group for our partners is a unique set-up in the German publishing landscape. I am very much looking forward to working with the entire team and all the songwriters and partners of the Budde Music Publishing house in the future.

“During my earlier time at Budde, I was supported and mentored by Rolf Budde. The fact that Benny has now trusted me with this leadership role shows me once again the great trust they place in me – and I truly appreciate that."