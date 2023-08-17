Busted partner with Absolute Label Services for Greatest Hits 2.0

Busted have partnered with Absolute Label Services for the release of a new best of compilation.

Due on September 15, Busted 2.0 will feature brand new song Good One, plus re-recorded versions of the trio’s biggest hits alongside live and fan favourites from 2002’s Busted and 2003’s A Present For Everyone.

Various deluxe formats will include previously unreleased collaborations with McFly, James Arthur, You Me At Six, The Vamps, Bowling For Soup, Dashboard Confessional, Deaf Havana, Wheatus and Charlotte Sands. A new take on Year 300 with the Jonas Brothers is out now.

Absolute Label Services senior label manager Fraser Ealey said: “This is a really unique project that celebrates Busted’s legacy with the help of some exciting household names. Personally, I have worked with Busted on their 2016 Pigs Can Fly comeback tour and again recently with Charlie Simpson on his solo album Hope Is A Drug. Absolute has a long-standing relationship with Prestige Management. We’re a great team and look forward to getting stuck in with this great album.”

This is a really unique project that celebrates Busted’s legacy with the help of some exciting household names Fraser Ealey, Absolute Label Services

Absolute Label Services director, Simon Wills, said: “Absolute has been a trusted partner of Prestige Management since the beginning. We have a great working relationship with everyone there and are really excited about helping them give this project the platform it deserves.”

Prestige Management’s Richard Rashman said: “We have a proven track record with Absolute Label Services. Working alongside them gives us the flexibility and control that we require across our projects, allowing us to achieve real results with our clients.”

Now available for pre-order, Greatest Hits 2.0 follows the release of three further collaborative singles Meet You There 2.0 with Neck Deep, MMMBop 2.0 with Hanson and Crashed The Wedding 2.0 with All Time Low.

As well as standard digital and CD formats, the record will be available on red vinyl and black vinyl, an expanded Guest Features Edition CD and a cassette.

Busted will tour to mark the release, supported by Hanson.