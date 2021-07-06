Capital FM's Charlie Powell to head up A&R at Sinister Sounds

Capital FM DJ Charlie Powell is to become head of A&R at dance label Sinister Sounds.

Founded in 2016, Sinister Sounds is a label and management company that has so far enjoyed success with a range of emerging dance acts including Mentis, Anto, Ben Rainey, Bissett, Kate Wild, Essel and Lyle M.

The label is partnering with Columbia on Liverpool act Mentis and is currently promoting his debut single Excuses, which features vocals from Kate Wild. The track has 1,931,305 Spotify streams so far, and is gaining traction on Apple Music’s dance charts, too.

Powell pledged to sign and nurture “accessible dance music, for everyone” at Sinister Sounds, adding, “My ears are open to it all”.

The London-based presenter and DJ started her career at Roundhouse Radio, before joining Kiss FM in 2015, where she curated specialist programming and worked with a range of DJs including DJ Hype and Majestic. Powell went on to present a range of shows on Kiss before moving to Capital, where she hosts The Capital Weekender and Capital Dance.

“Talent wise, authenticity goes such a long way,” Powell said. “I can instantly hear things that people will like. Especially from a DSP and commercial radio perspective. I’m looking for something that stands out.”