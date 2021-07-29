Capitol Music Group and Virgin announce global distribution deal with Range Media Partners

Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music Label & Artist Services have entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Range Media Partners.

The deal spans all physical and digital distribution channels, and will focus on releases under a new label, entitled Range Music.

Music, film and television management company Range represents actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, Michael Fassbender and Tom Hardy, directors including Michael Bay, M Night Shyamalan and Alma Har’el, and musicians such as Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, Wale, PartyNextDoor and Justin Tranter. The latest announcement comes on the heels of major leadership expansions, as well as creative and digital shared services hires.

We endeavour to provide a safe harbour for artists and managers to grow and take advantage of our ample resources Matt Graham, Range Media Partners

“Range Media Partners is a home for creators and managers alike,” said Range Media Partners co-founder and managing partner, Matt Graham. “As a collective of experienced managers who came from across the industry’s best companies, we benefit from a diversity of ideas, tastes and relationships that help to create a tremendous multiplier effect for our management clients and any artists that we partner with at our new Range Music label. We endeavor to provide a safe harbour for artists and managers to grow and take advantage of our ample resources across the entire entertainment landscape.”

CMG chairman & CEO Jeff Vaughn and CMG president and COO Michelle Jubelirer added: “We are excited to be partnering with the great executive talent at Range Media Partners on our new venture, Range Music, that will be devoted to artist development and utilise the best of Virgin and Capitol to achieve our goals.”

Virgin president Jacqueline Saturn said, “Through our new partnership with Range, we can take advantage of Virgin’s ability to execute artist-friendly recording agreements and expedite the signing process, enabling us to focus on breaking artists and enhancing the careers of established talent, together."

As well as benefiting newly signed artists, the partnership is designed to greatly expand the global reach and resources available to Range Media Partners and the musicians they represent.

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.

Range will draw upon Virgin’s extensive label services for commercial support, radio promotion and more, whole Range talent that may be concluding existing record contracts will be able to utilise Range Music as a potential new avenue. Additionally, Range Media Partners is structured so that each manager is a financial stakeholder.