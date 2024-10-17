Capitol Records appoints Justin Grant to oversee digital marketing for R&B and hip-hop

Capitol Records has named Justin Grant senior vice president/head of urban digital at the label.

In his new role based in New York, Grant will oversee the creation and execution of digital marketing campaigns on the label’s growing roster of R&B and hip-hop artists across Capitol, Motown and Priority Records.

“Justin has a proven track record in building some of the best known artists brands in the world,” said Tom March, chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group. “He knows what it takes to break artists. He is hugely respected and exceptional at what he does and I know our artists and staff are going to benefit from his years of experience as he comes in to lead the urban digital team at Capitol.”

Grant was previously at Atlantic Records where he served as vice president, digital marketing & sports partnerships, working with such artists as Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PNB Rock, Kodak Black, NBA YoungBoy. He spent a decade at Atlantic, beginning his career as an intern in 2014 before joining the digital marketing team a year later.

“I’m honoured to join the legacy of Capitol Records and lead the incredible urban digital marketing team as we continue to break the next great generation of artists,” said Grant.

Additionally, Capitol has announced the promotion of Dante Smith to the position of head of Motown Digital. In this new role, Smith will oversee digital marketing campaigns of Motown’s roster of artists, D2C efforts, and branding of Motown Records. Based in Capitol’s Hollywood HQ, Smith will still continue to champion and collaborate with artists across Capitol's roster.

Over the past four years, as an integral part of the digital marketing team, Smith has worked closely with artists such as Quavo, Toosi, JT, Kali Uchis, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Queen Naija, Migos and City Girls. Smith joined Capitol in 2020, after stints at Revolt TV and HipHopDX. He began his career in music in 2013 as an intern for Epic Records in New York.

“Dante is loved by our artists and the entire team,” said March. “He has delivered brilliant marketing campaigns for a number of years now for artists across the roster and I’m excited to be working with him to develop the Motown brand for the future.”

"Working at Capitol to help develop and drive our artist brands has been hugely gratifying,” said Smith. “I am honoured to have the opportunity to help grow the presence of the iconic Motown Records brand, which was built by icons and inspires new legends,"

The combined Capitol, Motown and Priority has a roster of new and established artists including Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, Hanumankind, Doechii, JT, Kodak Black, Quavo, NBA Youngboy, Offset, Lil Yachty, Toosii, BNYX, Yeat, That Mexican OT, Star Bandz, Sugarhill Ddott, Molly Santana and more.

