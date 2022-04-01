Capitol Records launches dance label Lift Me Up

Capitol Records UK, now part of the EMI label group, has launched dance imprint label, Lift Me Up Records, in partnership with Belfast DJ and A&R Connor Coates.

Coates presents a popular dance radio show on Cool FM, as well as hosting a regular slot on BBC Radio 1. He will work closely with EMI co-president Jo Charrington, with the imprint focusing on crossover dance records while being a home to both established and up-and-coming producers.

The news follows the appointment of Jo Charrington as co-president, and the move to bring Capitol into the EMI label group.

Jo Charrington said: “We are delighted to welcome Connor and his label to Capitol UK. His track record for spotting amazing dance music and artists is unparalleled and we are excited to be able to bring Lift Me Up Records to life with him.”

Connor Coates said: “I have been using my radio shows as a platform to help break new dance acts over the years and I want the label to do exactly that. To help develop the next generation of talent, alongside working with established names.

“I come from a DJing background so, I want this to be at the core of the label. I want to create a platform for the DJs signed to Lift Me Up to be able to play their music to the public and get real time responses and feedback. As the label name suggests, Lift Me Up will bring you uplifting dance music - records that will make you feel good!”

Coates also has plans to expand the Lift Me Up brand with club nights, merchandise and special events.

PHOTO: Carsten Windhorst