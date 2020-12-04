Capitol Records UK appoints Tom Paul as GM

Capitol Records UK co-presidents Jo Charrington and Nick Raphael have today (December 4) announced the promotion of Tom Paul to general manager of the label.

Most recently serving as marketing director, Paul has over 12 years’ experience working on some of Capitol’s biggest global campaigns since first helping to launch the label in 2011, including Sam Smith, 5 Seconds of Summer and Liam Payne. He has also played a key role in the introduction of Capitol’s growing roster of emerging talent which includes Mae Muller and new signing Zoe Wees.

Speaking about his appointment, Jo Charrington, co-president of Capitol Records UK said: “We have worked with Tom for over 12 years and in that time he has proved himself to be an exemplary marketing executive. He has overseen some huge and innovative global campaigns for Capitol UK from 5SOS and Liam Payne to Sam Smith, and is well loved not only by us, but by our managers and artists too. He has proven himself to be more than ready for this GM role, and we are thrilled to work with him in what promises to be an exciting 2021 for Capitol and its expanding roster.”