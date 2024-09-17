Cargo Records, Beggars Group & Secretly Distribution partner to launch new UK distributor

Big changes in independent distribution in the UK are afoot, with Cargo Records UK, Beggars Group and Secretly Distribution partnering under the banner of Cargo Independent Distribution (CID).

The deal will see Secretly Distribution and Beggars Group support CID's investments in strategy, technology and personnel. Meanwhile, Cargo will provide physical distribution and sales support to Secretly Group and its affiliates, as well as sales representation to Beggars Group.

CID will be headed up by Cargo Records UK founder & CEO Phil Hill, while the new company will maintain its UK/Ireland relationship with Proper/Utopia.

CID will continue to provide physical, digital, and marketing services to Cargo UK's distributed client roster, which includes Fire Records, Hyperdub, Planet Mu, and Sub Pop.

Phil Hill, CEO, Cargo Independent Distribution, said: "All of us at Cargo are really excited for our new partnership with two of the most important independent music companies in the world, who continue to remain fiercely independent and committed to preserving a totally independent UK distribution outlet."

Secretly Group encompasses Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory, and Secretly Canadian, along with All Flowers Group (Ghostly, Drink Sum Wtr) and The Numero Group.

Beggars Group spans XL Recordings, Young Recordings, Rough Trade, Matador and 4AD.

Secretly Distribution has long worked with Cargo in the UK and Ireland on physical distribution and retail marketing, but Secretly Group and its affiliates All Flowers Group and The Numero Group will be a new addition to CID's physical catalogue.

Darius Van Arman, CEO, Secretly Distribution, said: "The team at Cargo Records UK has faithfully championed outlier labels, artists and records for nearly three decades — including being the very first distributor to order records from Jagjaguwar — and now we have the great privilege of partnering with them in their next chapter. All of us at Secretly are very excited to be working with Cargo Independent Distribution, to help safeguard an independent route to market in the UK and Ireland."

Paul Redding, CEO, Beggars Group, commented: "We live in changing and challenging times. Integral/PIAS have handled our sales brilliantly for decades, but right now we see it as crucial that a new independent route to market is established. We very much look forward to being part of a bright new future."

Chloé van Bergen, VP UK & EU operations, Secretly Group, said: "Secretly Group and its affiliates have again and again striven to celebrate and elevate the voices of the artists it represents. This partnership, offering a top-tier and fully independent path to market in the UK, is a testament to that commitment - and our community's ongoing effort to ensure our artists and partners can continue to push the cultural conversation forward."

James Nicholls, MD, Fire Records, added: "Myself and Fire Records ('one of the last great indie labels' - Stewart Lee, 2024) feel a partnership between two great independent distributors not only strengthens the sector but protects this wonderful, yet delicate, microcosm of music."