Carl Cox is the latest BMG signing

The BMG signings keep coming.

Following confirmation of deals with Louis Tomlinson and Craig David, now dance veteran Carl Cox has teamed with the company to release his forthcoming album.

Carl Cox joins a roster at BMG that also includes The Prodigy, Solomun, Maya Jane Coles, Wilkinson, Roisin Murphy and KSI.

Carl Cox said: “I had my first single out with BMG many years ago so I couldn’t be more pleased to be now signed there as a recording artist. Being in the studio all year and digging deep alongside BMG’s support will, I hope, make the first album something special. I can’t wait to share my music with the world.”

Recording for the album is already underway as Cox works towards his debut live show later this year. The DJ has also announced his residency at Prizm, the virtual-reality world of Sensorium Galaxy. Alongside this are a host of global headline dates across UK, Europe and USA as well as his autobiography, Oh Yes, Oh Yes!, due this August.

Cox also currently has his Residency on BBC Radio 1 and his Spotify playlist Track IDs. Recent announcements include a Carl Cox scholarship for a degree in electronic music.

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, Carl Cox performed at over 140 virtual events including his weekly Cabin Fever show, which won Best Stream Show at the DJ Mag Awards. His online profile boasts over five million followers.