Caroline International's Nicola Spokes on the Music Week Award-winning company's big Q4

Caroline International triumphed in the Label/Artist Services category at the Music Week Awards. The company was so chuffed with the win, they celebrated with a team photo that involved a socially distanced shoot of each exec at home.

It was a tough category with seven other strong contenders, including ADA, AWAL and The Orchard.

Here, Nicola Spokes celebrates Caroline International’s victory and looks ahead to big Q4 campaigns ranging from The National’s Matt Berninger to D-Block Europe…

How does it feel to win this award amongst tough competition?

“We are so pleased to have won this award as it’s recognition for a year of the team’s brilliant work and hard graft, and also testament to the incredible music we’ve had to work on this last year from our independent artist and label roster. The team are thrilled to be winning this for the third time in seven years in such a competitive sector.”

Why do you think you deserved to win?

“Of course, I’m going to say we have the best team – we do! Artist/label services, is, as the name describes, a service business, so like any service business it comes down to people, and the quality of service those people provide, and I truly believe our team are the best.”

What do you miss about the awards ceremony not being staged this year?

“The Music Week Awards is such a brilliant event and really the only industry event attended by a broad and diverse mix of people from different disciplines and businesses right across the industry. As well as – hopefully – coming away with an award, you get to network with your peers, make new introductions and re-connect with old colleagues and contacts. It’s hugely missed this year and most of all, we will miss celebrating our award together as a team.”

We were all hands to the pump throughout lockdown and we are heading into a very busy Q4 Nicola Spokes

How are label services changing during the pandemic?

“From a services perspective, we were all hands to the pump throughout lockdown and we are heading into a very busy Q4! All our artists and labels have been busy releasing new music and we’ve been working with them on devising innovative ways to continue to connect with their audiences in spite of the challenges with travel and live performances.”

What are your big Q4 plans?

“We’ve got some very exciting album releases coming up including a new project from M Huncho & Nafe Smallz, and Matt Berninger from The National’s solo album. Watch this space for more from D-Block Europe and Bugzy Malone in Q4, plus we’re continuing to work on Zoe Wees’ amazing single Control (currently feature in a sync for the BBC One’s huge drama series Life), Internet Money’s incredible project B4 The Storm, Digga D, Aitch, Rema, Sharna Bass, Potter Payper, Midas The Jagaban, Iann Dior and more.”

