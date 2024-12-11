Carter Projects launches as consultancy with focus on frontline and catalogue marketing

British/South African music executive Dan Roy Carter has launched Carter Projects.

The London-based company, founded by former TikTok (UK/EU) lead Carter, will focus on global music business development and frontline and catalogue marketing, with an emphasis on audience & platform strategy.

“Reacting to a complex and fragmented digital musical ecosystem, Carter Projects has a clear mission to redefine how artists, labels, and distributors turn marketing, promotional, and business development efforts into centralised solutions and serious, revenue-driving practices,” said a statement.

It aims to provide a cohesive focus across TikTok, YouTube and Meta platforms alongside traditional DSPs, in order to provide the tools and guidance to clients to build and optimise direct channels to their audiences.

With two decades of experience across music, tech and entertainment, Carters has worked with influential multi-genre artists including global talents Zara Larsson, T-Pain, R3hab and Shermanology, as well as YM&U and Warner Music Group via his previous marketing and label services agency Unapologetic Group.

It’s about building something that lasts for clients and their businesses Dan Roy Carter

During his recent tenure at TikTok, Carter developed marketing strategies, services and teams, including working on the launch of the SoundOn distribution platform across multiple territories as well as its central marketing promotional and marketing offers for major and independent labels.

Earlier in his career, Carter served as head of marketing & publicity at At Night Management in Stockholm, working with Avicii, Wyclef Jean, Axwell & Ingrosso and PRMD Records.

As well as Carter Projects, he leads the artist development venture World Go Round.

“Carter Projects represents everything I stand for: a commitment to doing things right, cutting through the noise, and delivering bespoke, no-nonsense guidance that empowers teams and creates real ownership,” said Carter. “This is about more than just results; it’s about building something that lasts for clients and their businesses.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most brilliant minds and iconic names in the business, but this venture feels different. It’s deeply personal. It’s about leading with integrity, driving practical change, and setting a new standard for what I believe the music industry can be and stand for.”?