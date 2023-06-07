Cat Burns' Music Week Award winning marketing team on their fan-focused campaign

The Since ’93/RCA executives behind the triumphant Artist Marketing Campaign at the Music Week Awards 2023 have spoken about the strategy that helped make Cat Burns a breakthrough star.

The award was collected at the ceremony by (pictured, L-R with host Vick Hope) Hannah Ege, audience development manager, RCA/Since ’93, Chloé Ame, head of label management, Since ‘93 and digital marketing, RCA, and Neemat Abdela, former head of marketing, Since ’93.

Abdela has since gone on to launch her own agency, Noted.

“This was an amazing last thing to do with the team, it was incredible,” she told Music Week.

Cat Burns’ Go was the fourth biggest single of 2023, according to Official Charts Company data. Peaking at No.2 last June, it has sales to date of 1,357,291.

Alongside fan content on TikTok, Cat Burns embraced the platform with her own video posts. The single’s momentum was maintained by multiple versions of the track that dropped throughout the campaign, including a slowed-down version teased as a TikTok sound.

As well as working with carefully selected influencers, Since ’93 and RCA showcased the official video on TikTok Live. Tour announcements were also made on the platform.

“We tapped into trends but made sure that everything was authentic,” said Chloé Ame. “It was such a celebration of her audience, but also of Cat and everything she’s been working towards. In short, I think we gave fans what they wanted as quickly as we could. It was a lot of hard work, but it paid off.”

New sounds were teased on TikTok and, based on fan reaction, then released to DSPs. Multiple versions of the track included Sam Smith and a notable remix by Goddard. Key drum & bass tastemakers helped to amplify the impact of that version.

“We were not the first to do it [multiple versions], but we were definitely the first to do it and have such an impact with it for sure,” said Ame.

In addition to online and social media initiatives, including a surprise acoustic duet with Sam Smith streamed from Hyde Park, real life meet-and-greet events helped to strengthen Cat Burns’ connection with the fanbase. Versions released as TikTok sounds were then issued to DSPs and secured playlist placements.

“I think the key thing is that we weren't afraid to learn,” Ame added. “We've all worked in music for a long time, so you can just set up campaigns in the way that you think things should go and try and orchestrate it.

“But with Cat, we were like, ‘let's ride the wave, let's listen to the fans’. And even working closely with the A&R teams to say, actually, this is what's working in terms of sounds and trends… All the remixes contributed to the success of the track overall.”

The single was nominated for Song Of The Year at the BRITS in 2023. Its global success was also recognised with a win for Sony Music in the new International Marketing category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

There aren't any rules or any set ways to run a campaign any more Chloé Ame

Reflecting on the evolution of marketing, Ame said: “There aren't any rules or any set ways to run a campaign any more. You need to be quite flexible and proactive, because you can just try new things and see what works.”

“And that's marketing, right? Experiment and try different things,” agreed Abdela. “I think innovation has definitely been at the forefront of what we've been doing. Sometimes things don't work, but then when they do, it really pays off.”

The Go campaign was followed with three further charting tracks for Cat Burns so far in 2023 – People Pleaser, Live More & Love More and ArrDee collaboration Home For My Heart.

“She's on various global tours,” said Hannah Ege. “We've got lots of new music coming.”

Asked about a debut album, Ege said: “It’s a bit early to be able to announce anything, but something big is coming this year.”

Neemat Abdela added: “She’s been supporting Sam Smith on a European tour, she's about to go to the US to support Ed Sheeran and do a run of her own headline shows over there. There's more music to come that the guys are going to be working with – I'm really sad not to be part of it!”

Click here for all the winners at the Music Week Awards 2023.