Cat Kreidich returns to ADA as EVP

ADA Worldwide has appointed veteran music executive Cat Kreidich to executive vice president.

In this role, Kreidich will spearhead ADA’s widening global footprint and partnerships across international commerce and marketing, in addition to label/product management and operations. Based in New York, she will report to Eliah Seton, president of independent music & creator services, Warner Music Group.

Eliah Seton said: “Cat will be instrumental in elevating our work for partners and projects across the globe, working closely with label management and our international teams. With her strong relationships in the independent space, she’ll also play a big role in attracting new business both in the US and internationally. On behalf of everyone at ADA, we are thrilled to welcome Cat to our leadership team.”

Cat Kreidich was at ADA from 2007 to 2011 as director of digital sales and marketing.

Kreidich added: “I’m elated to rejoin Eliah and the ADA team in what has become a truly full circle moment. With ADA’s global foothold now established, I look forward to collaborating with our teams around the world to identify and mobilize on untapped opportunities, with an eye towards data and insights.”

Kreidich spent eight years at The Orchard. As SVP of account management, advertising, and data analysis, she was at the helm of a global team she re-organised and strategically positioned during the company’s rapid expansion. She also founded The Orchard’s commercial insights team.

Most recently, Kreidich served as SVP, commerce for Sony Music Entertainment’s catalogue, where she led commercial activity across digital and physical for artists including Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, and more. She was recruited from The Orchard to restructure the Legacy business for a rapidly growing streaming environment.

Kreidich previously served in commercial, strategic, and operating roles at Ultra Records, Caroline Distribution, Virgin Records and Motown Records.