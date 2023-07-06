CD Baby names Faryal Khan-Thompson as SVP of marketing and community engagement

Downtown-owned DIY distributor CD Baby has appointed Faryal Khan-Thompson as senior vice president of marketing and community engagement.

New York-based Khan-Thompson most recently served as vice president of international at TuneCore, overseeing the distributor’s scaling operations and product localisation in more than 30 markets. She has more than 15 years’ experience in marketing and the music industry.

CD Baby celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. It now serves more than one million active artists and a catalogue of nearly 12 million tracks.

In 2019, CD Baby’s parent company, AVL Digital, was acquired by Downtown Music Holdings. Previous CD Baby artists such as Rebecca Black, Galy Galliano, and Kinto Sol have now partnered with Downtown Artist & Label Services.

The company said its suite of artist, promo and marketing tools is set to evolve in 2023. CD Baby has maintained its one-time fee and revenue share model.

Faryal Khan-Thompson will report to Christine Barnum, CD Baby’s chief revenue officer, and will be responsible for developing and overseeing the company's marketing strategy, branding initiatives and international growth, alongside evolving its artist education and engagement efforts.

Khan-Thompson is an active advisor to UK charity Black Lives in Music.

"I am humbled and excited to be joining the CD Baby and Downtown Music Holdings team, especially during this milestone year,” said Khan-Thompson. “I am committed to building on the great work that has been done and positioning CD Baby as the leading provider of music distribution services for independent artists. I’d like to personally thank Christine Barnum, Scott Williams, Molly Neuman and Andrew Bergman for their support and trust in me, and for giving me this opportunity.”