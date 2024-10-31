CD Baby promotes Nicholas Salomone to SVP of business development & revenue

Downtown Music’s direct-to-creator division, CD Baby, has promoted Nicholas Salomone to SVP, business development & revenue.

Salomone will oversee strategic partnerships and revenue growth across CD Baby and its suite of services, including Soundrop, CD Baby Stages and more.

As part of his new role, Salomone’s responsibilities have expanded to include the creator services team, including sync at CD Baby. This change is part of the company’s broader strategy to align and expand cross-company initiatives that bolster growth and collaboration across all of Downtown’s divisions.

Based in Seattle, Salomone will report directly to CD Baby president, Molly Neuman, who was recently honoured at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

I’m confident he will help us uncover new opportunities to support musicians at every stage of their journey Molly Neuman

Molly Neuman, president of CD Baby, said: “I’m thrilled to see Nicholas take on expanded responsibilities at CD Baby in his new role as SVP, business development and revenue. His deep understanding of independent artists and their needs, along with his ability to foster strong relationships with our key revenue partners, make him the perfect leader for this role. I’m confident he will help us uncover new opportunities to support musicians at every stage of their journey."

Previously, Salomone served as VP, business development & partnerships at CD Baby, where he focused on building strategic relationships and driving key partnerships to support the company’s growth.

He began his tenure at CD Baby in 2017 as senior content ID analyst and worked his way up through various roles, including director, business development & partnerships, video, and social video monetisation manager.

Nicholas Salomone said: “It’s an honour to take on this new role at CD Baby and work alongside such an incredible team. I look forward to expanding our partnerships and finding new opportunities to help independent artists grow and thrive.”