Children's audio platform Yoto teams with Warner Music Group

Children’s audio platform Yoto has partnered with Warner Music Group.

Their collaboration will see music from some of Warner Music Group’s roster of artists available on the portable, screen-free audio player, which is home to children’s music and entertainment brands.

Yoto is the brainchild of digital music pioneers Ben Drury and Filip Denker. The device enables young children to access the kids’ audio, without being exposed to ads, unsuitable content or racking up too much screen time.

Yoto and Warner Music Group’s partnership launches with repertoire from Super Simple Songs, a YouTube channel that has more than 38 million subscribers. Their music – based on original children’s songs and traditional nursery rhymes – has been distributed by WMG’s Arts Music division since 2020.

In 2024, Yoto will create cards (digital collections sold on the platform) with music from a curated group of WMG’s pop, rock and soul artists, all of which will be suitable for its young users.

Ben Drury, co-founder and CEO, Yoto, said: “Music plays a powerful role in children’s development; from helping develop speech and language to helping them understand the world around them. We’re delighted to be partnering with Warner Music Group to bring these legendary kids’ music brands to Yoto.”

Dom Hodge, head of Music and Sound, Yoto, added: “The wonderful thing about music and kids is that it’s never passive. Singing, moving and playing along are always part of how they enjoy music and we’re so excited to be working with Warner Music Group to bring these Yoto Cards to market.”

We’ll work together to open new horizons for Yoto’s young users Kevin Gore

Kevin Gore, president, global catalogue, Warner Music Group, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Yoto to bring some carefully curated music to its huge and growing audience of young people. Starting with our children’s classics from Super Simple Songs and expanding to some of the highlights of our wider catalogue, we’ll work together to open new horizons for Yoto’s young users.”

John Rees, SVP, strategy and business development, Warner Music Group, said: “We’re always looking for new ways of connecting our artists’ music to audiences. Yoto has carved out a leading place in the children’s entertainment market and is a natural partner to help showcase our world-leading repertoire of children’s music, as well as other relevant repertoire.”

The second generation Yoto Player was designed with the Pentagram agency, and launched in early 2020. Yoto Mini, the portable audio player, launched in late 2021.

Now available worldwide with major markets in the UK, France and North America, Yoto launches Yoto Player 3rd generation on June 15, retailing at £99.99.