Chris Brown, Katie Robinson and Johnny Minardi upped to leadership roles at Elektra

Elektra Entertainment has unveiled a series of promotions within the label group’s leadership team.

Effective immediately, Chris Brown has been upped to EVP, Elektra Entertainment and co-head of Roadrunner Records.

Katie Robinson has been named head of marketing, overseeing campaigns for the entire Elektra Entertainment roster.

Johnny Minardi has been promoted to head of Fueled By Ramen and co-head of Roadrunner Records. Minardi has also been elevated to SVP of A&R, Elektra Entertainment. He will look after Fueled By Ramen’s roster of alternative acts, including Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco and Twenty One Pilots, and, alongside Brown, Roadrunner’s hard rock acts such as Turnstile, Gojira and Slipknot.

Robinson and Minardi will remain based in Los Angeles and Brown in New York, all reporting to Elektra Entertainment’s president Gregg Nadel.

“Elektra’s fierce commitment to artist development is only equaled by our dedication to executive development, and it’s been a privilege to watch Chris, Katie, and Johnny grow into their own as leaders,” said Gregg Nadel. “Elektra wouldn’t be what it is today without them. They’ve all individually made such a strong, tangible impact and delivered exceptional results that have elevated our artists on the global stage.

“In addition to bringing passion and creativity to everything they do, they have inspired and empowered their teams to do the same. These much-deserved, new posts will give them the opportunity to continue to lead, nurturing and promoting our remarkable talent, while helping shape the future sound and direction of Elektra.”

Chris Brown most recently served as head of marketing for Elektra Entertainment, where he spearheaded the marketing campaigns for Slipknot, Turnstile, Panic! at The Disco, Fall Out Boy and more, as well as overseeing the label group’s overall marketing strategies. Prior to taking on that post in 2018, Brown spent over 12 years at Roadrunner Records, where he worked his way up to SVP of marketing for Roadrunner/Fueled By Ramen.

Katie Robinson rejoined Warner Music Group in 2019 as VP of marketing for Elektra Entertainment, being named SVP in 2022. Robinson previously worked with the Atlantic Records and Fueled By Ramen rosters from 2006 to 2013, including Bruno Mars, Paramore and Fun.

During her current tenure, she’s overseen campaigns for the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Maisie Peters, Jxdn, A Day To Remember, Alec Benjamin, and more. Prior to Elektra, Robinson held marketing roles at Red Bull Records and Interscope, working with The 1975, Madonna, and others.

Johnny Minardi previously served as vice president of A&R for Elektra Entertainment and prior to that was senior director, A&R. Among his notable signings to the label are Tones And I, Fall Out Boy, The Band Camino, Grandson and Nothing Nowhere. He also played a key role in bringing Travis Barker’s DTA Records into the Elektra fold.

Minardi’s extensive A&R experience includes posts at Fueled By Ramen and Atlantic Records.

Launched in 2018, Elektra Entertainment comprises Elektra, Fueled By Ramen and Roadrunner Records, as well as strategic partnerships.

PHOTOS: Ashley Osborn/Jimmy Fontaine