Chris Difford partners with Absolute to launch new label

Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford has partnered with Absolute Label Services to launch his own label, Songwriter’s Garden.

The first album to be released on the new label will be Song Club – a collection of songs curated by Difford (pictured), written by award-winning songwriters, and inspired by photographs taken by Hannah Grace Deller, a nurse on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

The album will be released on October 23, with proceeds going to the Royal College of Nursing Foundation Covid-19 Support Fund.

I have felt looked after and guided every step of the way by the Absolute team Chris Difford, Songwriter's Garden

“I am thrilled to be working alongside John Waller and the Absolute team on our project, Song Club," said double Ivor Novello Award winning lyricist Difford. "I have felt in very safe hands from day one, in a world I know little about – the sharp end of distribution. I have felt looked after and guided every step of the way by the Absolute team. It’s been a long journey since the days of Deptford Fun City Records in 1977, but here we are all ready to release our album with the click of a mouse.”

Absolute MD Henry Semmence said: “We are thrilled that Chris has asked us to be involved with his Song Club album project. Fantastic artists, fantastic songs and a great way to focus and raise funds for the RCN. It is times like these that make us all truly aware of the work, commitment and sacrifice from our frontline workers and we need to support them in any way we can.”

The first single from the album, titled Working On The Frontline, is out now, performed by BAFTA-nominated actor and singer Jessie Buckley and her band Jessie And The Leonards. It is written by Kate St John and Neill MacColl, and features Hannah Grace Deller.

Other songwriters on the album include Nick Heyward, Graham Gouldman, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Mark Nevin and Kathryn Williams.

Founded in 1998, Absolute has worked on high profile album releases from artists including Deep Purple, Steps, Deacon Blue, Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, All Saints, Rat Boy, Jane McDonald, Jack Savoretti and Jill Scott. It is nominated in the Label/Artist Services Company at the 2020 Music Week Awards.