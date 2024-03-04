Chrysalis and estate of Sinéad O'Connor call on Trump to stop using Nothing Compares 2 U at rallies

The estate of Sinéad O’Connor, who died last year, has issued a joint statement with her longtime label Chrysalis Records denouncing Donald Trump for using Nothing Compares 2 U without permission at his recent political rallies.

In the statement, the label and estate highlight the fact that Sinéad O’Connor lived her life by a “fierce moral code” and demand that Trump and his associates “desist from using her music immediately.”

The full statement said: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings. It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’. As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump, and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

Nothing Compares 2 U was written by Prince and released by O’Connor in 1990. It spent four weeks at No.1 in the UK upon release and returned to the chart last year following her death.

There have been numerous cases of artists and their representatives objecting to Donald Trump using their music at campaign rallies. Most recently, Johnny Marr voiced his objection to the US presidential candidate using The Smiths’ Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want.

Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty