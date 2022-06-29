Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Records partner with Proper Music Group for ex-Americas distribution

Legendary labels Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Records have signed a global (ex-Americas) distribution deal with Proper Music Group, part of the Utopia family.

Both independent labels are part of the Reservoir group of companies.

Commencing on July 1, Proper will handle physical distribution of catalogue for one of the UK's leading independents, Chrysalis Records, and iconic US indie label Tommy Boy Records.

The first Chrysalis releases as part of the deal include deluxe editions of Ultravox's second album with Midge Ure, Rage in Eden, (September 2022); Debbie Harry's debut solo record KooKoo (October); and The Selecter's Celebrate The Bullet (November).

Chrysalis’ frontline releases, such as the recent Emeli Sande album, continue to go through Integral.

Recent frontline Chrysalis releases include a Go West five-disc CD/DVD box set, an eight-disc CD/DVD Suzi Quatro box set, and a 12-disc Steeleye Span CD box set.

As part of the deal, Proper will also handle distribution for hip-hop and electronic label Tommy Boy Records, which for many years has operated on a US-only export basis for its titles. Tommy Boy Records’ stock will be available via Proper from August 2022.

Tommy Boy Records will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Coolio’s My Soul and the 30th anniversary of House Of Pain, with more to come in the autumn. The label was acquired by Reservoir last year

We are excited by Proper’s relationship with Utopia which will ensure a state-of-the-art global distribution and label services partner Alison Wenham

This deal will also power the back end for Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Records’ direct-to-consumer business, utilising Proper’s specialist knowledge to expand the reach of its catalogue.

Alison Wenham, COO of Chrysalis Records, said “Moving our distribution to Proper will be the beginning of a new chapter for us. We are excited by Proper’s relationship with Utopia which will ensure a state-of-the-art global distribution and label services partner. We also applaud their commitment to remaining independent, which is of importance to us.”

Drew Hill, VP of physical distribution at Utopia Music and MD of Proper Music Group, added: “We’re delighted to be handling distribution across the world ex Americas for Chrysalis Records and Tommy Boy Records. Chrysalis continues to support its hugely impressive catalogue with a variety of creative releases, while Tommy Boy Records launched the careers of some of hip-hop’s and rap’s greatest talents.”