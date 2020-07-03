Chrysalis Blue Raincoat chairman Robin Millar to debut on revived Cooltempo Records with meditation album

Chrysalis Blue Raincoat Group chairman Robin Millar will release a new album on Cooltempo Records this summer.

The record, Meditation From A Desert Island, was initially created by Millar – who, as a producer, has over 160 gold, silver and platinum discs and 44 No.1 tracks to his name – for his colleagues during lockdown to offer them a new soundtrack each week to help with their mental wellbeing.

Prior to the album four singles will be released, with the first instalment Meditation From A Desert Island No.1 arriving today (July 3).

The release marks the return of the Cooltempo imprint with further releases on the label planned. Its back catalogue of electronic and hip-hop artists include D’Angelo, Monie Love, Gang Starr, Arrested Development and Paul Hardcastle.

Cooltempo came under the ownership of Blue Raincoat Music as part of their purchase of Chrysalis Records in June 2016.

Designed as the ideal companion for meditation sessions, the project is an immersive experience of sounds inspired by nature.

Speaking about the project, Millar said: “The pieces were all based around a recording I made overnight on a visit to the beach a few years ago. I’m hoping the tracks will provide an aid for meditation or sleep in the midst of the crisis the world finds itself in. It was good to be able to do something positive for the team and it’s exciting to now be putting the music out on Cooltempo.”