Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music appoints Donna Vergier to head up international marketing

Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music has appointed Donna Vergier as vice president, international marketing.

Donna Vergier joins the staff from her previous position as the company’s freelance international consultant. Prior to that, she held international marketing positions at Mute, Domino Recordings and Good Soldier Records.

Vergier will be based in London and report directly to James Meadows, senior vice president, marketing at Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music, which is part of the Reservoir group of companies.

She started her music industry career at Mute Records ,where she became head of international and implemented an international network of licensing partners to support artists such as Depeche Mode, Nick Cave, Richard Hawley, Goldfrapp and Moby, among others.

Vergier joined Domino Recordings in 2008 and oversaw international marketing and promotion campaigns for artists including Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand and The Kills. Most recently, she worked with Good Soldier Records before becoming an independent international consultant.

In her new role, Vergier will work with artists on the Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music roster and their representatives overseeing international campaigns, and managing relationships with the company’s global partners and distributors. She joins as Chrysalis prepares to release new albums from Ben Harper, William The Conqueror and the multi-artist Nick Drake covers project The Endless Coloured Ways.

Donna Vergier said: “After working with the Chrysalis Records team for the past 12 months, consulting on amazing campaigns from Emeli Sandé, Ben Harper and De La Soul, it’s my great pleasure to officially join the company full time. I’m very excited to continue working on extending their global reach on current and future campaigns, building relationships, and focussing on artist development. It’s a pleasure to be joining such an amazing team and working across a variety of projects coming from all areas of the company, Chrysalis frontline and catalogue, Tommy Boy and more.”

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music, said: “We know how effective Donna can be, as she has been doing amazing work for us in a consultancy capacity. The importance of the international market is fundamental to the strategy for all of our releases, and having Donna bring her full range of skills and contacts into the equation will help us drive that home.”

James Meadows, senior vice president, marketing of Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Donna to Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music full-time. Donna brings with her an enviable wealth of talent, experience and positive energy that’s seen her integrate into the Chrysalis marketing team seamlessly. Donna will drive and develop a best-in-class international network and marketing infrastructure as Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music moves into its next historic chapter.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Jeremy Lascelles (CEO, Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music), Alison Wenham (COO, Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music), Donna Vergier, James Meadows (SVP Marketing, Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music)