Chrysalis Records hires marketing executive Allison Schlueter

Chrysalis Records has continued its expansion with the hiring of experienced marketing executive Allison Schlueter.

Schlueter's role as head of frontline marketing and catalogue development for North America will extend across both the Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Music catalogues, following the latter’s acquisition by Reservoir Media earlier this year. Chrysalis relaunched as a frontline label in February 2020.

Based in New York, Schlueter will drive the North American marketing strategy for Chrysalis’ frontline artists, including Laura Marling, Liz Phair, and the recently signed Emeli Sandé, as well as for the Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Music catalogues.

“I’m so honoured to be working alongside Jeremy Lascelles, John Leahy, Rell Lafargue, and the amazing staff," said Schlueter. "It’s an incredible opportunity to work with artists that have been so instrumental and influential to me."

We have for a while identified the need to have someone on the ground in the US to lead the marketing of Chrysalis Records' frontline releases and its catalogue Jeremy Lascelles, Chrysalis Records

Schlueter has held several key roles in the industry, most recently at artist management services company mtheory, working as VP of marketing for TMWRK Management. She also served as head of marketing at live entertainment agency Artist Group International. Prior to AGI, Schlueter spent a decade at Island Def Jam overseeing the digital marketing department where she spearheaded campaigns for artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and The Killers.

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Chrysalis Records said: “We have for a while identified the need to have someone on the ground in the US to lead the marketing of Chrysalis Records’ frontline releases and its catalogue. The recent addition of the Tommy Boy catalogue into our recorded music activities made that need all the more acute. As soon as I met Ali, I realised she was the perfect person for the job - smart, strategic, with a great track record and hugely regarded by all who have worked with her in the past. She is going to be a tremendous addition to the team.”

Key upcoming catalogue releases include the 30th anniversary of Naughty By Nature’s self-titled album and the re-issue of Queen Latifah’s debut LP All Hail The Queen, plus a slate of releases set for 2022.