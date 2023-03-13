Chrysalis Records moves to Secretly Distribution

Chrysalis Records has formed a new agreement with Secretly Distribution.

The global deal, which covers all physical and digital distribution for the label’s frontline releases, will include new projects from Laura Marling, Emeli Sandé, Ben Harper, William The Conqueror, The Wandering Hearts, and new signings Marika Hackman & Gia Ford, among others.

The London-based independent record company, which is part of the Reservoir group of companies, previously partnered with PIAS’ Integral on frontline releases. It continues to work with Proper Music on catalogue distribution.

The label’s first release with Secretly Distribution is The Endless Coloured Ways - The Songs of Nick Drake. The first track Cello Song, covered by Fontaines DC, launched globally last week.

Chrysalis Records was originally launched in 1968 and played a leading role in the development and success of many important artists. The legendary label was acquired in 2016 by Blue Raincoat Music, the artist management company, music publishing company and record label founded by Jeremy Lascelles and Robin Millar. They re-launched Chrysalis as a frontline label in February 2020, marking a return to releasing new music for the first time in over two decades.

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Blue Raincoat Music/Chrysalis Records, said: “I have long been an admirer of the Secretly group of companies and the incredible music that they release on their various labels. Having gotten to know [co-founder] Chris Swanson, we felt like kindred spirits with a lot of musical taste in common. So, when the moment came to reappraise our global distribution arrangements, it was clear to us that there was no better possible partner. Alison Wenham, our COO, has done a fantastic job pulling this deal together with Chris, Darius and the Secretly team, and we think they will provide invaluable support to the Chrysalis roster of artists as we enter an exciting and busy phase of new releases.”

We felt like kindred spirits with a lot of musical taste in common Jeremy Lascelles

Founded in 1997 and celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Secretly Distribution is a global digital and physical distribution network serving all major markets worldwide.

Secretly offers hands-on development, marketing, technology, investment and support to labels and artists including Secretly affiliates Dead Oceans, Drink Sum Wtr, Ghostly International, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records, Secretly Canadian, The Numero Group and 37d03d, as well as Sacred Bones, Captured Tracks, Run For Cover, Rhymesayers, Joyful Noise, Father/Daughter, Big Crown, Colemine and many more.

Darius Van Arman, co-CEO of Secretly Distribution, said: “It is a great privilege to be working with the one and only Chrysalis Records, who are independent (again), and who have released so many iconic albums over the last 55 years. The Chrysalis ethos has always been about putting artists, art and culture first, which aligns with everything that Secretly Distribution is about. Jeremy, Alison and the whole Chrysalis team are truly dedicated to being the most creatively nourishing home for the artists they partner with, and we’re so honoured to be what they feel is the right global distribution platform for their frontline artists.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Alison Wenham (COO, Chrysalis Records), Darius Van Arman (Co-CEO, Secretly Distribution) and Jeremy Lascelles (CEO, Chrysalis Records)