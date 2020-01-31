Classic FM boss Sam Jackson takes leadership role at UMG's Global Classics & Jazz

Sam Jackson has been appointed to a newly-created leadership role at Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz.

Jackson has spent the last 15 years at media giant Global, where he was senior managing editor responsible for Classic FM, Smooth and Gold.

He will become EVP, Global Classics & Jazz, based in the company’s London headquarters. Jackson reports to Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz.

Jackson’s new role reflects the ongoing streaming evolution of the genre, as well as the growing awareness of audience and consumption habits to drive global growth for UMG artists.

Working with the division’s leadership team, Jackson will bring his knowledge of the audience to international marketing, content creation, brand expansion, digital innovation and strategic communication.

Jackson is credited with driving broader audience engagement and building brand awareness at Global’s stations.

Stainer said: “I’m delighted that such an experienced and forward-thinking executive has joined the Global Classics & Jazz division at this pivotal moment in the era of fan engagement. Sam has a broad and pioneering track record of success in attracting diverse audience sectors to different types of music and his experience will help us provide expertise and insight for our world-renowned and developing artists.”

There has never been a better opportunity for classical music and jazz to be enjoyed by an even broader audience Sam Jackson

Jackson said: “Over the last 15 years, I have been extremely fortunate to work closely with the team at Universal Music – a fantastic group of people who are so clearly committed to serving audiences with the finest recordings. In this digital age, there has never been a better opportunity for classical music and jazz to be enjoyed by an even broader audience, and I cannot wait to work with the team and their outstanding artists."

In a statement, UMG said the appointment will play a key part in maintaining Global Classics & Jazz’s position as the market leader, as well as bringing innovation across marketing concepts and campaigns to support the company’s artists and their teams.

At Global, Jackson rose from being assistant producer to senior managing editor, a role which saw him responsible for all editorial content across Classic FM, Smooth and Gold. The three national brands reaching more than 12 million people in the UK every week.

Jackson an honorary fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, Member of the Council of the Royal Philharmonic Society, Trustee of the Young Classical Artists Trust and Member of the Board and Company of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. He is also a best-selling author of books on classical music and parenting.